ZFY Z02 New Model PS4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4, Professional PS4 Wireless Gamepad for Playstation 4 PS4 – Camouflage

★☆Cool, playful, and fun, the new Edition brings new flavor to the PlayStation 4 wireless Controller lineThe design is very special and beautiful. Just connect with PS4 for perfect fit, quicker button response and enjoy the exciting game.

★☆Precision controller enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4. Wireless Controller features a built-in speaker and 3.5mm audio jack stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player’s hands.

★☆Hours of comfortable game play with ergonomically designed grips. Make your gaming experience more enjoyable and give yourself and edge over your opponents with this custom controller for the Playstation 4.

★☆Revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built-in speaker offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games.

★☆The PS4 wireless Controller can be easily recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation 4 system, even when in rest mode, or with any standard charger using a USB cable.