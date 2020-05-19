Zeshan Rehman: Former Fulham defender targets managerial job in England | Football News





Zesh Rehman in motion for Southern District

“I want to be the first British Asian to manage in England.” That’s the daring ambition of former Fulham defender Zesh Rehman, studies Sky Sports News‘ Dharmesh Sheth.

He’s already had a number of firsts in his profession – notably turning into the primary British Asian to play in League Two, League One, the Championship, and the Premier League.

Rehman has accomplished his UEFA Pro Licence and has launched into one other first – his first managerial position. On Saturday, he was appointed participant/head coach of Hong Kong membership KC Southern District.

“It’s a good opportunity to give back to a club that I’ve been playing for,” Rehman tells Sky Sports News.

Rehman spent 5 months in League One with Gillingham in 2017, making 10 appearances

“I appreciate the trust shown in me and it’s great I can now implement my ideas. I will still play – I’m 37 and there is still life in the legs yet.”

Rehman’s footballing journey has seen him play in England, Thailand, Malaysia and now Hong Kong, however it’s the early days the place he’ll draw most inspiration from when he tackles life as a supervisor.

“If I go way back to 2003, Steve Coppell signed me on loan at Brighton,” he says. “He came across as intelligent and laid back and when I made my debut, I went on the pitch with confidence.

Rehman made 71 appearances for Bradford between 2009 and 2010

“And playing for Chris Coleman too. He was a real character and a real people’s person. Those are the guys I guess I would look to.”

Rehman is effectively conscious he was a job mannequin to younger British Asians as a participant – and accepts he may now encourage them to change into a supervisor.

“Being visible and having a presence in the game can only lead towards potentially inspiring people that they can emulate the journey,” he says.

Zesh Rehman with the Malaysian Charity Shield on his debut for Malaysian membership Pahang

The journey for these from a black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background has typically been a troublesome one so far as managing in England is worried. There are presently six BAME managers in the highest 4 divisions.

“I genuinely believe all the governing bodies are doing all they can,” says Rehman. “The mindset I’ve had is in the event you’re adequate, you’ll get an opportunity.

“If you have any pre-conceived ideas about what you might be up against, then you will struggle. You need to be resilient and be prepared for any negativity that may come your way.”

Last yr, the EFL addressed the problem of the dearth of non-white managers by making it coverage that golf equipment should interview not less than one BAME candidate when looking for a brand new first-team supervisor.

Zesh Rehman taking part in for Muangthong United in Thailand

Would a rise in the variety of BAME interviewees assist the trigger? Rehman thinks not.

“Everyone should get an interview on merit,” he says. “I’m not sure that is going to be a long-term solution because it could lead to resentment or ill-feeling.

“Getting extra participation throughout all ranges of the sport from grassroots proper to the highest is step one. Then there may be extra transitioning to teaching.”

Those are the strikes Rehman has taken and he hopes he’s on the primary rung of a ladder that may take him all the best way as much as the Premier League.