Zerke Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds in Ear True Wireless Stereo Headphones with Fast Charging Case, Auto Pairing Bluetooth Earbuds with Built-in Mic for Apple Airpods iPhone Android



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 19:29:09 UTC – Details)





【Dual HD Mic & Smart Touch】Earbuds with 2 built-in HD mic are built for best calling performance by minimizing ambient noises so your voice is always crystal clear. Earbuds with touch design, there is no pressure during touch control, easy to operate and easy to use.

【24 Hours Playtime & Portable Charging Case】Get 3-5 hours playtime from a single charge and 20 extra hours in the charging case. Because the portable charging case is lightweight and easy to carry, and can provide a full day of charging for earbuds. So it can bring a good travel experience for your daily use.

【One-step Easy Pair】Open the charging case, and then select the Bluetooth signal “Airplus” on the phone to connect. The IOS system will pop up a window to connect to the phone to complete the pairing;So our wireless earbuds are made to be paired within 3 seconds through our Instant Pairing Technology.

【2-YEARS WARRANTY】 Few electronic products dare to promise a 2-year warranty, but we do. That’s because the Airpro wireless earbuds are our proudest work, we do have faith in them! Any question or request, just contact us, we will reply you within 24 hours and will solve of all your problems for sure.