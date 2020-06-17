Zendure’s high-wattage SuperTank USB-C battery is steeply discounted

Zendure’s SuperTank portable battery that’s capable of delivering up to 100W of power to charge your laptop normally costs $129 at Amazon, but you can clip a coupon on its product page to save $10. Add it to your cart, then to get an additional 30 percent off the battery, add one of its $10 USB-C to Lightning cables or any other charger, hub, or cable that Zendure makes on this page to your cart. You’ll then see the price drop at checkout. The final price will vary depending on what you buy, but for the battery and the cable I mentioned above, my final price was $87 before tax. Your price may vary depending on which color you choose.

In case you haven’t heard of Zendure, I tested the SuperTank along with a few other high-wattage batteries to see if they could keep a laptop charged, like a power supply plugged into the wall would, while I ran demanding applications like games. In short, this model can handle such a task. Whether you’re gaming or not, it’s a wonderful thing to have if you want to use your laptop, tablet, or Nintendo Switch away from an outlet without having its battery level drop much or at all.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

There are other deals on portable batteries and chargers in case you don’t want to spend that kind of money or don’t need that amount of power. At Amazon, you can get Anker’s PowerCore Fusion 5,000mAh portable battery that easily plugs into the wall to recharge for $30 ($20 off). It features two ports, USB-C 18W PD port and a USB Type-A, so it offers broad compatibility with devices.

If you want something with the same port selection but a little more charging capacity, the Anker PowerCore Slim has a 10,000mAh battery, and the package includes a USB-C to USB-C cable along with a USB-C 18W wall charger. (Those usually don’t come with the battery.) All of it costs $33 instead of $60 at Amazon. This is one of many current discounts that Anker is running at Amazon.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Lastly, this is just your weekly reminder that Apple’s seventh-generation iPad is down to $250 again at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target. It’s not uncommon to find this 32GB model for $80 off like it is now, or even to see that the upgraded 128GB model is $329 ($100 off) at Best Buy. But if you’re still trying to swing a Father’s Day gift, this could be a good one to get.