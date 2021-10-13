Zendaya PRAISES Tom Holland For Handling 'Spiderman' Fame So Well
Zendaya PRAISES Tom Holland For Handling 'Spiderman' Fame So Well

Being the star of a HUGE Marvel film seems like a lot of pressure, but Zendaya recently praised boyfriend Tom Holland for how he manages to handle his intense Spiderman fame in the best way.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR