ZELUS Folding Treadmill for Home Gym, Portable Wheels, 750W Electric Foldable Running Cardio Machine with Cup Holder, Sports App Walking/Runners Exercise Equipment

The Z ZELUS Foldable Incline Treadmill with Fit Show offers superior value, high-performance workouts, and portable storage in a compact package. Transform your daily exercise routine with detailed health and training reports from our Fit Show app. Simply connect via bluetooth with your Android or iOS smartphone, choose your workout program, and start training. Our 2-pin locking mechanism enables effortless storage. Get moving right away with the quick-start button or challenge yourself with a variety of training programs. Sleek and quiet, even those in the next room won’t know you’re training like a pro. When finished, our treadmill flips up quickly and can be easily stored in your closet, making it perfect for apartments and small rooms. Cut the stress out of working out with the ZELUS Foldable Treadmill – because any room can be a home gym!

All-in-one treadmill



Built to handle the toughest of workouts, durable steel frame construction offers stability and support for up to 220 lbs. Designed with 0.6 – 6 mph speed levels and 12 pre-programmed workouts, go farther and train smarter with a ZELUS Foldable Treadmill with Fit Show.

Specification:

Voltage Rate: 110V; Rated Frequency: 60HZ

Rated Power: 750W; Max. Weight: 220 lb.

Speed: 0.6 – 6 mph.; Fast Speed Key: 1.8/3.1/4.3/6.2 mph

LED Display: Speed/Dist./Time/Cal.

Running Belt Size: 39.3” x 13.4”

Folded Size: 50.8”x 10.2”x 23.2”

Product Size: 48.4”x 19.7”x 50.8”

SMART APP CONTROL



Customize your training & get detailed health reports with the Fit Show application. Compatible with both Android and iOS system; this Bluetooth app allows you to control your treadmills speed controls, presets, and workout programs.

To control your treadmill with Fit Show you need to:

1. Scan the QR code in the instruction, download the software named “Fit Show”.

2. Open the Bluetooth in your mobile and connect with machine.

3. Open “Fitshow”, then your mobile can control the machine.

Details



VERSATILE LCD CONSOLE

The integrated LCD display keeps track of your speed, workout time, distance, and calorie count! Quick start buttons allow you to start running right away, while speed adjustment buttons put you in control of your workout intensity. The safety key feature, and emergency stop button, offer even greater protection from accidental slippage, allowing you to focus on pushing through that next mile.

INTEGRATED WHEELS

Built-in wheels for easy transport and storage. Worry no more about scratched or damaged floors after an intense workout.

BUILT IN SPEAKERS & CUP HOLDERS

Integrated dual speakers and auxiliary cord outlet allow you to enjoy your favorite music while you workout; 2 cup holders organize your water bottle, keys, phone, and other valuables.

Details



5-LAYER RUNNING BELT

5-layer running belt reduces fatigue, alleviates shock, and improves stability. Diamond patterned running belt ensures superb shock-absorbing performance and noise-reduction.

A: Compression layer

B: Noise-absorbing layer

C: Shock-absorbing layer

D: Noise-insulation layer

E: Non-skid layer

ANTI-SKID SIDE BELTS

As an added safety feature we’ve included anti-skid side strips. Users can stand on the sides when finished with their workout to prevent slippage as the running belt comes to a stop.

FOLDABLE

Easy to use 2-pin locking mechanism design makes this piece of equipment a real space saver that’s perfect for home gyms, apartments, and more. After the treadmill is folded, the bolt on this treadmill holds the running belt firmly and safely.

ENDURA-RUN DESIGN: Built to last a lifetime, the ultra-strength construction can handle any intense workout you throw at it. Able to support up to 220 lbs, it easily withstands intense daily use. The large 5-layer running surface and impressive shock absorption technology compliment an amazingly quiet 750W motor.

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES: Our anti-skid mat ensures stability in every step. The safety key connector, speed control, and emergency stop button located conveniently on the handle offer protection and control throughout your workout. Adjustable speeds range between 0.6 mph to 6 mph (1-10 KPH).

LED DISPLAY + DUAL SPEAKERS: A clean and crisp LED monitor accurately displays your speed, distance, time, and calorie count. Convenient on/off buttons on the handrail with quick start options get you moving immediately. Enjoy your favorite music through the integrated dual speakers while two cup holders keep you hydrated.

RUN SMARTER: Get detailed health reports and improve your training with our included Fit Show app with easy to navigate Bluetooth connectivity, compatible for both Android and iOS. Comes with speed controls and 12 workout programs designed to challenge your endurance and pace.

EFFORTLESS STORAGE: With integrated wheels and a 2-pin locking mechanism, there will be no scratched floors, banged walls, or ripped carpet. Say goodbye to oversized treadmills that take up half the room! Just fold, roll, and store.