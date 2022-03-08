The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky once again called for dialogue with the Russian side, announcing that he was ready to seek a compromise on other territories not controlled by the Donbas republics.

“I am talking about security guarantees. “We can discuss the points of the unrecognized republics of the temporarily occupied territories, which no one knows except the Russian Federation, and find a compromise,” Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News.

“In connection with NATO … I lost interest in this issue after I realized that NATO is not ready to accept Ukraine. “The alliance is afraid of contradictory things, of confrontation with the Russian Federation,” the president added.

Answering the question whether Ukraine is ready to accept the ceasefire demands of the Russian Federation, Zelensky said. “First of all, I am ready for dialogue, but we are not ready for capitulation.”

“What should be done? Putin should start talking, starting a dialogue,” said the Ukrainian president.