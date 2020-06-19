Zelensky: Eastern Partnership useful for Ukraine if it brings country closer to EU membership – Armenian News

The Eastern Partnership is useful for Ukraine if it brings the country closer to EU membership, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated at the Eastern Partnership video conference summit.

“The Eastern Partnership shouldn’t limit the ambitions of the partners. A political dialogue could be enough for somebody, someone needs a strategic partnership with the EU, someone wants integration in to the common market on the basis of the ‘four freedoms’, among others, like Ukraine, demand full membership in the EU,” Zelensky said, Ukrinform.net reports, citing the president’s press service reported.

The Ukrainian president reminded that primarily the purpose of the initiative was to build the EU community with partners who share European values and maxims. At once, all citizens of the member countries should make the most of such an association.

He also stated that it is possible to overcome current challenges together, in particular the results of the coronavirus pandemic, by deepening integration and increasing coordination between countries, rather than by political self-isolation and protectionism.

“This meeting is a good opportunity to discuss further cooperation to overcome the present crisis and overcome similar challenges in the foreseeable future. We are facing very hard tasks: to protect the lives and health of citizens, to restore people-to-people and business contacts, to bring the economy out from the crisis trajectory,” that he said.

Zelensky also thanked the European Union for its support, particularly for the brand new macro-financial assistance program worth EUR 1.2 billion, which is crucial and timely. In addition, according to him, Ukraine counts on cooperation with the EU in the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine the moment it is produced

As reported, the Eastern Partnership video conference summit occurred on Thursday, June 18. It was attended by the heads of state and government of the 27 member countries of the EU, as well as the leaders of the Eastern Partnership member states – Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.