The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky thinks that Crimea and Donbas are a difficult story for everyone, this issue must be resolved when Ukraine receives security guarantees.

Zelensky believes that security guarantees are the priority of compromises between Russia and Ukraine.

“I think this is a very difficult story for everyone -” Crimea “,” Donbass “. And in order to find a way out there, we have to take this first step, about which I said: security guarantees, end of the war. “At the same time, let us agree that we will resolve the issues of the temporarily occupied territories, but only after that,” Zelensky said in an interview with “Suspilne” TV channel.