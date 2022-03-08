Vladimir Zelensky said that the responsibility for the death of people in Ukraine lies with the Western countries, which, according to him, refuse to close the sky and provide planes, RIA Novosti reports.

“Thirteen days when we only hear promises. “Thirteen days when we are told that aid is near in the sky, there will be planes,” Zelensky said in a video message.

According to him, the culprit of the death of people in Ukraine belongs to Russia, and the responsibility, including to Western countries.

“It’s the responsibility of those who have not been able to make a decision for thirteen days somewhere in the West, in the offices,” Zelensky said.