ZEERKEER GPS Tracker for Vehicles, 150 Days Standby Waterproof Anti-Lost GPS Locator with Geo-Fence SOS Alarm GPS Position Tracker for Cars/Trucks/Motorcycles/Ship Via Free App (10000mAh)



Price: $75.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 03:09:11 UTC – Details)



How does it work?

Whenever you want to locate the Tracker all you need to do is call the SIM phone number or send a text message.

Once the unit is connected, a text message is sent with a Google Maps link.

If you want online tracking, then you only need to turn on GPRS and set APN, then Log in APP / Web platform.

Product features:

Weight: 393 g

Color: Black

Network: GSM / GPRS

GPS sensitivity: -159dbm

GPS accuracy: 5 m

Input: 5 V-1 a

Output: 110 – 220 V

Battery: 3.7 V 10000 mAH rechargeable lithium battery

Standby time: 150 days

Package Include:

1 x GPS Tracker

1 x USB cable

1 x storage bag

1 x user manual

Why does the device can’t be on line ?

1) APN setting is wrong

2) GPRS is off ( the green light is off or solid on )

3) IP and port was changed by somebody

When app shows offline, then need to set up the apn

Firstly, Need to ask the carrier about the apn informtaion of the sim card in tracker .( apnname, apnusename, apnpassword.)

Then, send 4 messages to SIM card.

For example, if you get following information:

Apn name: A

Apn username: B

Apn password: C

Send messages to SIM card,

1.gprs123456

2.apn123456 A (There is a space in front of A)

3.apnusename123456 B (B also)

4.apnpassword123456 C (C also)

Finally, restart the tracker, it will be ready to use.

Have a space after 123456 , don’t need to send last two commands if sim card don’t have username and password.

If have any problem, please no hesitate to contact with us ,we will try our best to solve the problem for you !

☛☛☛ 【STONG MAGNET】—No Installation Required，With a strong magnet, the device can be mounted quickly and stably. Easy attachment to any iron surface with Strong Magnet, even under the car just a second.

☛☛☛ 【Route history】 You can customize the positioning control time. The chronology of the routes can last 6 months. You can view the previous 3 month movements and routes on the APP.

☛☛☛ 【Alarm】 Moving alarm, shock alarm, overspeed, low power alarm. Track the location of lost or stolen trucks / motorcycles / cars / boat vehicles.

☛☛☛ 【Electronic fence】 Sets the range of the geo-fence. If out of reach you can receive a message about the alarm.