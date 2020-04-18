Zee5 Kids With 4,000 Free Hours of Content Launched, Originals Announced

Following within the footsteps of Voot and Disney+ Hotstar, streaming service Zee5 has launched a devoted providing for youngsters in Zee5 Kids, which can supply over 4,000 free hours of content material throughout 9 languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri. With most children caught at dwelling amid a nationwide lockdown, that is an opportune second to launch a free-for-all family-oriented providing. Zee5 Kids will carry a combination of authentic and licensed content material, with the latter coming from Lionsgate (identified for John Wick, Hunger Games in grownup fare) and animation outfit Cosmos Maya.

Among originals, Zee5 Kids has introduced three upcoming ones: Gadget Guru, an animated film and sequence primarily based on a superhero character that can “take kids on his fun adventure trips”; Guddu, a couple of enjoyable titular lion and his troupe of buddies who battle the evil cat Billori and her gang in “the most passionate way”; and Bapu, a lightweight sitcom and academic sequence that can let you know about Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and “his great deeds”.

Zee5 claims that Zee5 might be simple to make use of and be kids-friendly, although it hasn’t introduced a profiles characteristic or any up to date parental controls. As of now, Zee5 solely permits dad and mom to select from “complete restrictions”, which is basically ineffective, “13”, which limit content material made for these older than 13 years, or “18”, which does not limit something and is similar as not turning parental controls within the first place.

Zee5 Kids brand

Photo Credit: Zee5

Zee5 Kids may even educate dad and mom on the content material slate, options and security precautions by way of blogs, tales, challenges, and tutorials, it stated. And it’ll host reside chats with psychological well being consultants, nutritionists, and life coaches on social media to supply recommendation to folks to take care of their children.

In a ready assertion, Zee5’s programming head, Aparna Acharekar, stated: “We are very excited to share our new offering, Zee5 Kids, a unique and smart confluence of entertainment that is designed to meet the learning needs in a child-safe environment. The product is deliberated to augment the intellectual abilities of children in a fun learning way by providing bespoke content ranging from shows, movies, reality & DIY shows to nursery rhymes in nine languages and across genres.

“The framework has been securely curated keeping in perspective the use of devices and exposure to unlimited information that kids have these days with digital platforms. We are certain that through Zee5 Kids we will be able to inculcate the habit of #NonStopBachFUN [a wordplay on non-stop bachpan, Hindi for childhood] among audiences across demographics.”

