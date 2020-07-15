ZealBoom Infinity War Thanos Gauntlet for Adult, LED Light Up Glove Cosplay Costume Props Accessories Gold,34cm15cm



Price: $26.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 07:44:33 UTC – Details)





★ Firmly attached with 6 LED colored plastic infinity stones on knuckles, yellow mind stone centered on back.

★ Includes 2 pieces of CR2032 lithium batteries. If batteries have run down, please buy a battery replacement.

★ Perfect for Masquerade, Cosplay Party, Costume Party, Carnival, Easter, Halloween, Christmas, New Years Eve Party, Gifts, etc. It is also super cool for a Theater Production, School Play or Period Reenactment Event !

★ Adult Size fits for 13 years old and above. About 34cm*15cm, weight about 285g, (Search “ZealBoom”, child size is also sold.) PLEASE NOTE : 100% Money Back Guarantee – If you are not satisfied for any reason you can return the glove for a full refund.