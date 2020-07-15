Zcash Releases New Version of Frost Signature Scheme

The Zcash Foundation announced an updated version of its flexible-optimized schnorr threshold signature scheme, FROST. This update aims to cut back interactions between participants.
FROST may be the result of a collaboration between Zcash and the University of Waterloo.
FROST signatures will be used to sign transactions from the owners of a signing key. The foundation commented on the motivations behind your decision to upgrade:
“Our decision to design a new threshold scheme stemmed from the desire to improve the state of threshold signature research to match the needs of Zcash users today. Specifically, we needed to ensure that performing multi-party signing operations could be both performant, secure, and indistinguishable from transactions signed by only a single party.”