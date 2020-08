Zayn Malik is so harmed by his time in OneDirection Sad! This and a lot more on our most current podcast. Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or straight at http://PerezPodcast.com

The post Zayn Malik Is Broken!|Perez Hilton appeared initially on Perez Hilton.

Read The Full Article