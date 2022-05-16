The CSTO leaders made a number of proposals to improve the organization’s response system, Secretary General of the organization Stanislav Zas said at a press conference after the CSTO summit, responding to the criticism voiced by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that the organization is not responding as effectively to a number of important issues for Yerevan as Armenia expects.

“That issue was discussed today, including in the second part of the meeting. There have been many proposals for improving the crisis response system, including from the Armenian side. “The RA Prime Minister has presented his proposals,” Zas said.

According to him, there were also proposals from the leaders of other countries, taking into account the experience of the organization in Kazakhstan, where the crisis response system was tested for the first time.

Zas noted that the system did not work badly in general. Some problems had to be solved quickly, but such a thing should not have happened. Without breaking the created system, the task is to make fundamental corrections.

According to the Secretary General, they talked about the Caucasus region.