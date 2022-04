RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on appointing Zaruhi Mkrtchyan a judge.

“Based on Article 139, Part 1, Article 166, Part 6 of the Constitution, as well as the proposal submitted by the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council of April 14, 2022 BDK-39-O-84.

To appoint Zaruhi Mkrtchyan a judge of the Court of First Instance of Aragatsotn region, ”the decree reads.