Zarka’s husband sliced off her nose. A surgeon offered to restore it for free



Zarka stated she enjoyed with the result of her restoration surgical treatment.





This story includes graphic images and descriptions of violent abuse

After more than 10 weeks of misery, Zarka saw a ray of hope.

In a little hand-held mirror, she might see her brand-new nose. It was covered with stitches and embolism, however quickly she felt excellent. Two months had actually passed given that her husband had actually taken a penknife to her face.

“I am happy I got my nose back,” she informed the medical professionals, as they changed her dressing.

“It is good,” she stated. “Very good.”

Domestic violence towards ladies prevails inAfghanistan One nationwide study mentioned by the UN Population Fund discovered that 87% of Afghan ladies had actually experienced a minimum of one type of physical, sexual or mental violence in their life time.

In the worst cases, ladies are assaulted with acid or with knives. Often, the wrongdoer is their husband or another relative.

Zarka, who is 28, had actually been wed for 10 years, with a six-year-old child, when her husband took a knife to her face. She was utilized to being beaten, however she did not …