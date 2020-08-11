Zarco was “right to doubt” Avintia last year

Zarco took the group’s very first pole on Saturday at Brno by over 3 tenths, prior to warding off Suzuki’s Alex Rins on the last lap to score its very first podium and his very first considering that Malaysia 2018.

The double Moto2 champ was used a lifeline by Ducati at the end of last year to sign up with Avintia, after he was visited KTM after Misano following his demand to have his 2-year deal ended early in the middle of an unpleasant project.

When rumours of Zarco’s relocation to Avintia emerged throughout the Valencia GP weekend last year, he declined them and stated he ‘d rather return to Moto2 than go to what he thought about wasn’t “a top team”.

With Avintia ending up being an authorities Ducati satellite group for 2020 and getting technical assistance, Zarco ultimately concurred an offer to sign up with the clothing.

Following his standout Brno weekend, Zarco thinks he was right to hold bookings about Avintia.

“I was right to have doubts about the team last year because I was struggling a lot during the season and I didn’t want to struggle even more and they were not having high results,” Zarco described.

“But, likewise they resembled a personal group, not a satellite group – it was not the very same financial investment from Ducati and at this level whatever is so pricey and all the parts on the bike, all information are so essential.

“Now, Ducati is looking after all …