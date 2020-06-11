Zara owner to close up to 1,200 fashion stores globbally – Armenian News

The owner of Zara will close up to 1,200 stores all over the world as the clothing retailer tries to boost online sales during the chaos wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, The Guardian reports.

Inditex said it would “absorb” between 1,000 and 1,200 mainly smaller stores, with losses concentrated among older shops from brands apart from Zara. The Spanish company’s other brands include Bershka, Pull & Bear and Massimo Dutti.

Closures are expected to be concentrated in Asia and Europe. It is understood that the 107 Inditex stores in the UK are less likely to be notably affected.

Inditex said that “headcount will remain stable”, with staff offered roles in other jobs such as for example dispatching on line purchases.