Zara owner to close up to 1,200 fashion stores around the world | Business

The owner of Zara will close as many as 1,200 stores around the world as the clothing retailer tries to boost online sales during the chaos wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inditex said it could “absorb” between 1,000 and 1,200 mainly smaller stores, with losses concentrated among older shops from brands other than Zara. The Spanish company’s other brands include Bershka, Pull & Bear and Massimo Dutti.

Closures are anticipated to be concentrated in Asia and Europe. It is comprehended that the 107 Inditex stores in the UK are more unlikely to be significantly affected.

Inditex said that “headcount will remain stable”, with staff offered roles in other jobs such as dispatching online purchases.

The total store count will fall from 7,412 to between 6,700 and 6,900 after the reorganisation, which will have the opening of 450 new shops.

Inditex, one of the world’s largest clothing retailers, has been hit hard during the pandemic, with sales down 44% to €3.3bn (£2.9bn) between 1 February and 30 April, the first quarter of its financial year.

The company reported a net loss in €409m during the quarter. Almost a quarter of its shops remained closed by 8 June.

However, on the web sales growth made up for some of the sales weakness, Inditex said. Online sales rose by 50% year-on-year throughout the quarter, and were up 95% year-on-year in April.

Bricks and mortar retailers around the world have now been forced to re-evaluate their business models during the pandemic, amid expectations of lower footfall in stores for a substantial amount of time. In the UK fashion brands Monsoon Accessorize and Quiz said on Wednesday they’d close branches, with a huge selection of jobs lost.

The casual dining sector has additionally been hard hit, with the Restaurant Group confirming on Wednesday that 125 of its outlets – the majority Frankie & Benny’s and Garfunkel’s – will not reopen after lockdown, putting 3,000 jobs at risk. The company also owns the Wagamama chain, which is unaffected.

Inditex said it could accelerate its push to sell more clothes on the web as it seeks to battle the challenge of traditional competitors such as for example H&M and the Uniqlo owner, Fast Retailing, and newer online-only rivals including Asos and Boohoo in the UK which may have prospered throughout lockdown.

Under Inditex’s new plan online sales will take into account more than 25% of the total by 2022, weighed against 14% in its 2019 financial year. Larger stores will behave as distribution hubs for on the web sales.

Inditex, controlled by its founder, Amancio Ortega, plans to spend €1bn on its online offering by 2022 and another €1.7bn in stores to permit them to integrate better with websites for faster deliveries and real-time tracking of products.