Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan

Enfinger blazed a trail on the start of a 2nd 2-lap overtime however appeared to attempt to obstruct a go by Tanner Gray and in the procedure damaged and spun into the infield.

Christian Eckes then moved into the lead however after taking the white flag indicating the start of the last lap, Smith went to the within Eckes getting in Turn 1 and came off Turn 2 with the lead and the triumph.

The last lap was the only one Smith, 21, led in the race. The win is the first of profession in 12 series begins. His previous finest finish was 3rd previously this season at Charlotte.

Eckes wound up 2nd, Gray 3rd, Tyler Ankrum 4th and Todd Gilliland 5th. Completing the top-10 were Brett Moffitt, Raphael Lessard, Derek Kraus, Parker Kligerman and David Gravel, who was making his series launching.

On Lap 58 of the initially arranged 100- lap race, Chandler Smith damaged after contact from Ben Rhodes to highlight a care. The lead-lap trucks all pit with Johnny Sauter the first off pit roadway. On the reboot on Lap 65, Sauter was followed by John Hunter Nemechek.

Nemechek rapidly navigated Sauter on the reboot to get the lead for the first time in the race.

On Lap 67, Enfinger navigated Nemechek to take the lead as Sauter ran 3rd.

With 30 laps to go in the race, Enfinger continued to lead with Sauter challenging for …