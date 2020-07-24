Zamkol Bluetooth Speaker 24W Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Portable Wireless 360° Stereo Sound & Enhanced Bass Speaker, TWS, Built-in Mic, IPX6 for Home Party, Shower, Outdoor, Travel (Red)



Who We Are

As an emerging brand, Zamkol are committed to creating the exceed current standards Speaker for customers. We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality products and hassle-free service. Whether you are an athlete, a new mom, a businessperson, a technical worker, a students, or a surfer dude, we hope that Zamkol will allow you to enjoy higher quality music.

Zamkol Portable Bluetooth Speakers



Real Life.Real Me

ZK606 is the first generation of Zamkol which provides premium 360° blast thunderous bass Sound and premium design quality, make your life more enjoyable.

360 Degree Sound – Rich notes from wall to wall.

TWS Technology – Pair two speakers get the party going with wonderful music.

Waterproof & Dustproof – Rain or shine, to see the world.

Compact & Portable – Ready for whatever/whenever/wherever.

Stylish and Solid – Durable fabric and rugged rubber housing with good looks to match.

Powerful Bluetooth 4.2

Zamkol speakers can easily connect any device up to 32 feet

Compatible with all Bluetooth devices, such as ale phones, tablets, computers, etc.With a 3.5mm AUX cable

Available for Alexa

ZK606 bluetooth speakers works great with Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot, amplifying everything from Alexa.

Battery 2x2600mah=5200mah rechargeable battery can be fully charged in 4 hours through Type-C charging

Exclusive Theater Experience

One is good, but two is even better. Pair two ZK606 speakers together for an experience that’s just like the cinema.

The combined output composes a more powerful wireless stereo system. Each speaker sold separately.

All-weather Companion

ZK606 waterproof speakers provides the sound for any adventure.

IPX6 rating waterproof provided splash proof, rainproof, dustproof and shockproof.

Zamkol portable speaker is the ideal outdoor speaker choice.

Your Personal Concert

2 x 12W back-to-back neodymium dual drivers, passive radiator and Stereo-widening DSP audio technology provide an 360° stereophonic clear sound quality and loud volume.

Zamkol ZK606 Bluetooth Speakers Call from the Sound of Heaven

Travel With Music

Zamkol ZK606 Protable Speaker is just as durable as it is sleek – rugged rubber housing and durable fabric will survive years of wear and tear. It fit into a water bottle cage on a bicycle.

Better for travel & hiking, superlight and easy to fit in your bag or backpack.

🎵Long Playing Time: Up to 10-15hours playtime, the actual playback duration varies depending on the type of music and the size of the sound. Note: No sound task in 10 minutes, speaker will automatically turn off to save power.

🎵Universal Compatibility: Zamkol wireless speaker can pair with any Bluetooth-enable device like an iPhone, Samsung, iPad, laptop, Echo. 3.5mm AUX jack provides an alternative for audio devices that do not support Bluetooth.

🎵Bicycle Portable Speakers: Classic cylindrical body, side drivers, and nylon coverings create a look that is modern and trendy. Bluetooth Speaker fits in a cup holder for bicycle easily.Better for travel and hiking.

🎵IPX6 protection: rainproof, dustproof, snowproof and splashproof. Don’t drown for a long time. Please be assured that we have a one-year warranty service, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.