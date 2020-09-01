Zambia considering friendlies with Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa for Olympic Games preparation

The Southern Africans are lining up warm-up games with the continent’s giants in the accumulation to next year’s project in Tokyo

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) are considering friendlies with Cameroon, South Africa and Nigeria for the ladies’s group ahead of the Olympic Games next year, according to a leading authorities.

In March, Zambia beat Cameroon 2-1 in Lusaka to certify for the very first Olympic Games in their history on away objectives after drawing 4-4 on aggregate following a 3-2 first-leg defeat in Yaounde.

The Olympics, at first arranged to happen in between July 24 and August 9, 2020, was post ponement by a year due to the coronavirus break out.

With 6 Fifa windows prior to the competition in Tokyo, the Southern Africans are preparing a preparation camp in Spain throughout the global break.

“The ladies’s group is arranged to play Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa,” FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba informed Daily Mail.

“We think that these groups will provide an excellent run as they prepare to satisfy the world’s finest.

“Preparations to camp in Spain are already in the pipeline and it is our prayer that the Covid-19 cases will soon reduce as the country is one of the worst-hit.”

Zambia are just the 5th African side to certify for the Olympics’ ladies’s football competition, after …