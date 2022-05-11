The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated that contacts are being held in the field of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Zakharova also commented on the statements of the US authorities that Washington does not see a “viable negotiation path” for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

“I think many statements are being made, including under the influence of the current change in the current US administration, not the forthcoming one. “It should come as no surprise that the statements are partial and contradictory,” he said.