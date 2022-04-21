A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry is posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova’s comment, He blamed the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries for paralyzing the quake.

This “high diplomatic activity” (meaning by the United States and the European Union) has increased significantly after Washington and Paris paralyzed the work of the three former OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs by refusing to cooperate with us. Such coincidences are not accidental. Like the bold attempts of Brussels to master the essence and agenda of the well-known Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian high-level agreements proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs last year (urgent humanitarian issues, preparation of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan).

Against this background, we reaffirm our unconditional commitment to consistently implement the 2020 plan of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. November 9, 2021 The agreements of January 11 and November 26. At the same time, we are determined to contribute in every way to the conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with which we have historically had friendly, allied and partnership ties.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN