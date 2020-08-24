CNN’s Fareed Zakaria speaks to White House adviser and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner about the diplomatic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and the push to sell US fighter jets to the UAE. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Zakaria to Kushner: Didn't Netanyahu outsmart you?
Most Popular
Global dividends suffer worst quarterly fall since 2009
Global dividends suffered the worst quarterly fall in a years, with more than $100bn rubbed out their worth in the 3 months to...
Multi-Purpose Personal GPS Tracker, Mini Magnetic GPS Tracker for Vehicles Hidden Real Time GPS...
Price: (as of - Details) Please Note: Since the SIM card we provide can't be used to make calls or text messages and...
Kenosha shooting: Wisconsin police shoot Black man as children watch from a car, attorney...
A graphic video supposed to be of the shooting and published on Facebook, reveals a minimum of 2 police officers following the...
LG Q92 5G official with Snapdragon 765G, quad cameras and 6.67″ LCD
LG's prepare for 5G midrangers have actually been well recorded and now we have the Q92 5G - a more cost effective variation...
Marseille fans celebrate PSG’s UCL final defeat to Bayern – Armenian News
Fans of French club Marseille took to the street to celebrate the Champions League final defeat of strong competitors Paris Saint-Germain versus Bayern...
Reserve driver role “makes little sense” to me
The German made a surprise return to F1 for the 2 Silverstone races previously this month following Sergio Perez being sidelined...