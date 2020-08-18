Zak Designs Minecraft Torch Shaped Water Bottle with Screw-on Lid, Durable Material Water Bottle Has Break Resistant Design Tumbler (22oz, Plastic, BPA-Free)



Price: $15.97

(as of Aug 18,2020 03:18:38 UTC – Details)



Help save the planet and make hydration fun with this reusable Minecraft Torch water bottle!

SIZE：This Zak Minecraft Torch water bottle has a 22 oz. capacity, measuring 10.5 inches tall and 2.37 by 2.37 inches wide. This BPA-free water bottle is recommended for ages 3+.

MATERIAL：This travel water bottle is made of break-resistant plastic that is durable and BPA-free; top rack dishwasher safe, do not microwave.

SECURE CLOSURE & EASY TO USE：The Minecraft Torch water bottle lid is made of high-impact ABS plastic and screws on securely. The chug opening provides a smooth pour, allowing you to enjoy your favorite beverages with ease.

GREAT GIFT：Keep the Minecraft Torch creepers from spawning with a fun torch-shaped water bottle. The iconic shape and texture make the leak-proof water bottle instantly recognizable, and a great gift for any Minecraft fan.

LIFESTYLE：Staying hydrated is an important part of being healthy; Zak Designs’ innovative Minecraft water bottle helps make it easy!