Zak Crawley eager to stake England claim ahead of Test series against West Indies | Cricket News





England’s Zak Crawley celebrates after scoring a century against a Sri Lanka Board President’s XI in Colombo in March

Zak Crawley is relishing the possibility to stake his claim for an area in England’s top-order in the build-up to next month’s first Test against West Indies.

Crawley, 22, grew in stature on England’s successful cold weather tour of South Africa, playing in three Tests after opener Rory Burns was injured playing football, as the tourists won 3-1.

But with Burns fit and raring to go again, Crawley faces stiff competition from the Surrey left-hander and Warwickshire’s Dom Sibley to go out at the top of the innings.

England vs W Indies Live on

Alternatively, the selectors could slot him in at three at the expense of his Kent team-mate and friend Joe Denly, who averages 30 in 14 Tests without scoring 100.

With the get back of Test cricket significantly less than a week or two away, Crawley is refusing to be distracted by the various permutations and remains focussed by himself game.

His preparations so far have included facing paceman Jofra Archer in the nets and with the England training group due to compete against one another in an intra-squad match a few weeks, Crawley feels he is greatly in the running to earn his fifth cap at the Ageas Bowl on July 8.

“I don’t feel like the decision has been made yet, personally, although it might have been done,” that he said.

“I definitely feel like the following couple of weeks in nets and the warm-up game are a good chance to stake my claim and put my best foot forward.”

6:07 Zak Crawley spoke to Sky Sports in regards to the challenges of batting after day one of the 3rd Test against South Africa, in January Zak Crawley spoke to Sky Sports about the challenges of batting after day one of the third Test against South Africa, in January

Crawley scored just one batting at six in his only innings on his Test debut, the drawn second Test against New Zealand in November, but followed 44 in January’s third Test against South Africa with a composed knock of 66 off 112 balls in the next Test at Johannesburg.

Selection for the tour to Sri Lanka duly followed and Crawley impressed in the warm-up matches, hitting 43 and 91 against an SLC Board XI before posting 105 at the P Sara Oval against a President’s XI.

The on-set of the coronavirus pandemic, however, denied him the possibility to carry that form forward because the Test series was postponed.

Now Crawley says the possibility of not retaining his place for the initial Test against West Indies will only make him scrap harder for an opportunity in the future, whether that comes later in the series or in the anticipated series against Pakistan.

3:26 The Cricket Debate panel discussed the future of England cricket in January as Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley bedded in a the most notable of the order The Cricket Debate panel discussed the future of England cricket in January as Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley bedded in a the most notable of the order

“If I missed out and they all scored good runs [in the Tests] then it will be hard for me personally to work my way into the side but you can find six games to play and I will not give up hope if I’m not picked in the initial Test. I’ll train hard and act as hard when i can to get in that side.”

Watch the initial Test between England and West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on July 8.