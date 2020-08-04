Zadii Hard Carrying Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Travel Case fit Switch Pro Controller



HOLD ENTIRE SYSTEM AND PRO CONTROLLER

Nintendo Switch console

Joy-Con grip with or without Joy-Con

Dock

Pro controller

AC adapter

Joy-Con straps

21 game cards

HDMI cable

EXCELLENT PROTECTION PROVIDED

Hard shell and custom foam insert provide all-round protection for your Nintendo Switch system, no worries about falling, bumping and breaking.

Premium materials and workmanship make us different with others, this is a must have for gamers who travel with their Nintendo Switch.

DIMENSION

11*9.5*5.11 inch

Travel case

NS accessories bundle

Comfortable grip & case

Carrying NS system and pro controller

Carrying NS system, pro controller, pokeball plus and extra joy-con

Carrying NS system, pro controller, GameCube controller and adapter

Varieties of accessories included

Ergonomic grip with multifunctional case

Nintendo Switch

11*9.5*5.11 inch

13.8*9.8*5.1 inch

13.8*9.8*5.1 inch

Custom design to fit complete Nintendo Switch system(switch console, dock, power adapter, joy-con grip even with extra joy-con, joy-con straps, and HDMI cable) and extra Switch Pro controller, hold 21 game cards and other little accessories.

High quality pre-cut foam protects complete Switch system and Pro controller well, the hard shell of the case prevent damage from dropping, the foam is snug so that your stuffs will not move around in case.

Lots of padding in the case to prevent your Switch set from moving, protect them in good condition.

The mesh pouch enlarges room for storing HDMI cable and other accessories, keep them organized and safe.

Comes with a comfort shoulder strap and non-slip handle to easily carry all of your switch set on trip.