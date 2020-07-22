Zacro Carrying Case kits for Nintendo Switch Lite, can Store 20 Game Cassettes, include 1 Silicone Grip Protector, 2 HD screen protectors, 1 Type-C Charging Cable and 2 pairs Handle Caps



Price: $15.06

(as of Jul 22,2020 15:02:32 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Lightweight and portable: The carrying case size is 23 * 12* 5.8cm, can hold up to 20 game cassettes. Zipper bag inside is helpful for sorting and storage of various accessories better.

Soft and comfortable handle protector: Silicone handle case with grip design, which is more comfortable and can bring better game experience for game lover.

High-quality screen protector: Our carrying case kit equipped with 2 HD screen protectors, easy to install, no bubbles, 9H screen hardness, perfect fit screen, clear picture.

Attached accessories: The Tpye-C charging cable allows you to connect to a mobile power source to charge your Lite; A yellow cleaning cloth can keep your game screen clean; 2 pairs of rocker hats can be used according to your needs.

Attention: The Nintendo Switch Lite console, joy-con and game cards are not included in this carrying case kits.