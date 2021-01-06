The stocks of MGIC have been upgraded by the analysts working at Zacks Investment Research from a rating of hold to a rating of buy- in a report that was issued last Wednesday. In the research note, it is plainly visible that the brokerage has presented the company with a target price of $17- which indicates a positive annual growth rate of about 14.09% in the company.

The Quarterly Earnings Of MGIC

There have been quite a few companies that have commented on the stocks of MGIC. BidaskClub has already decreased the shares of the company from a rating of hold to a rating of sell in a research note that was issued on the 10th of November. ValuEngine has also decreased the shares of the company from a rating of hold to a rating of sell in a 10th December research report. In the end, William Blair has also reiterated the ratings of outperform on the shares of the company in a report published on the 16th of November.

Two of the analysts have already given the stocks a rating of sell, while three other analysts have been given a rating of buy. Currently, the company has a rating of hold, with a price target of $17.

The shares of MGIC traded last at $14.90. The market cap of the stock is $729.19 million, with a PE ratio fixed at 42.57, and a beta of around 1.31. The company has a year low of $6.31, with a year high of $16.87. The moving average of the company over 50-days is $15.34, while the moving average of the company over 200-days is $13.59. The debt-to-equity ratio of the company is 0.07, with the current ratio fixed at 2.51.