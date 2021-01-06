The stocks of MCHX have been lowered by the analysts who have been covering the firm through Zacks Investment Research. The rating of the company has gone down from buy to a hold, with a research note that was issued to both clients and investors last Wednesday.

The Quarterly Earnings of MCHX

Roth Capital did manage to reiterate its buy rating on the stocks of MCHX, along with a price target of $3.50. One of the investment analysts has already given the stock a rating of hold, while three of them have given the stock a rating of buy. Currently, the average rating on the company’s stock is Buy, with a price target fixed at around $3.42.

The shares of the company traded at $2.26 last Wednesday. The year low of the company is $1.10, with a year high of about $4.05. The moving average price of the firm over a period of 50-days is $2.14, with the moving average price over 200-days is $1.87. The market cap of the firm is $89.43 million, with a beta of 1.89.

The stocks of MCHX previously announced their results of quarterly earnings on the 4th of November. The EPS reported by the technology company for the quarter was $0.03, with the consensus estimate of $0.06 added to it. The company did have a negative return on its equity at around 11.97%, with a negative net margin of about 31.65%. The revenue earned by the company over the quarter was $26.49 million, which was more than the consensus estimate of $23.90 million.

There have been several institutional investors who have both sold and bought the shares of MCHX. Bank of America Corp DE was one of the first to increase its stake in the company by about 5.8%, and they now own close to 183,842 shares of the company’s stock.