The stocks of MGEE have been downgraded by analysts working for Zacks Investment Research with a rating that has gone from buy to hold. This was then sent out to several investors and clients last Wednesday.

The Quarterly Earnings of MGEE

There have been quite a few brokerages that have commented on the stocks of MGEE. BidaskClub has already lowered the shares of the company from a rating of hold, to a rating of sell in a report that was published on the 25th of December. Morgan Stanley has also increased the price target on the shares of the company from $66 to $68 while giving the stocks a rating of equal weight. This was then published in a report on the 15th of December.

The shares of MGEE traded at $67.58 last Wednesday. The debt-to-equity ratio of the company is 0.55, with a current ratio of around 1.73, and a quick ratio fixed at 1.30. The year low of the firm is $47.19, with the year high going as far as $83.26. The moving average of the firm over 50-days is $70.58, with the moving average price over 200-days is $66.70. The market cap of the firm is $2.44 billion, with a PEG ratio set at around 5.47, and a PE ratio of around 25.60.

MGEE previously reported their data of quarterly earnings on the 5th of November. The provider of utilities reported an EPS of $0.88 for this quarter, where it missed out on the consensus estimate by the barest of inches. The revenue generated by the firm for this quarter was $135.21 million. The company has a return on its equity set at around 10.21%, with a net margin of about 17.18%.