Zach Johnson is back at PGA Championship – both of them

Cue the Spiderman memes!

For the 2nd time in PGA Championship history, there will be not one however 2 Zach Johnsons in the field today at TPC Harding Park.

Zach H. Johnson, the 44- year-old two-time significant champ, will tee it up in his 17 th profession PGA.

Zach J. Johnson, the 37- year-old PGA expert from Utah, will make his 2nd start, following his PGA launching 2 years at Bellerive.

So, who is this other Zach Johnson?

He turned professional in 2006 out of Southern Utah, however 3 years later on chose to begin mentor. He presently exercises of Davis Park Golf Course in Fruit Heights,Utah (For interested beginners, Johnson’s going per-hour rate is $125)

He missed out on the cut at Bellerive in 2018 prior to stopping working to certify in 2015 after losing out in a playoff at the PGA ProfessionalChampionship However, with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the PGA pros’ championship last May, Johnson– in addition to the rest of the top 20 and ties from in 2015– was extended a welcome to TPC Harding Park.

He is rankedNo 2,064 in the Official World Golf Ranking, 1,854 areas behind the PGA Tour pro who shares his name.

As anticipated, there have actually been a couple of mix-ups throughout the years. Most especially, Zach J. Johnson narrates of when the Tour …