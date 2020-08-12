Zach Johnson ‘can’t fathom’ no patrons at November Masters

This year’s Masters will have a different spot on the calendar, and a much different feel without patrons or guests walking the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

Tournament officials made the announcement Wednesday that the year’s final major would be played without galleries present. The decision confirms that all three of the 2020 majors will be played without fans and all but ensures that the calendar will turn to 2021 before the public can once again line the fairways and greens of a Tour event.

Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday that this year’s Masters will be played without patrons in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But of all the tournament venues, Augusta National might feature the biggest impact of crowds – and it could prove to be the biggest adjustment for players who will face an eerily quiet setting this fall in place of some of the biggest roars the game has to offer.

“I really can’t fathom it,” said 2007 Masters champ Zach Johnson. “It’s unfortunate. My peers, I don’t…