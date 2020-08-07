Zach Braff gets tattoo to honor late friend Nick Cordero: ‘In loving memory’

The “Scrubs” star’s tattoo portrayed Cordero dancing in the three-piece match and stovepipe hat outfit he used in the 2014 Broadway musical “Bullets Over Broadway.”

“In loving memory to the greatest,”Dr Woo captioned an image on Instagram of the tattoo.

Cordero’s better half, Amanda Kloots, likewise meant the possibility of getting her own ink in honor of her late other half.

“Need to come see you for one,” the way of life author discussedDr Woo’s post.

On July 5, Braff published a sweet homage to Cordero and pledged to look after Kloots, 38, and their one-year-old boy, Elvis.

“Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person,” Braff composed. “But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart.”

Braff continued: “The last thing he ever texted me was to keep an eye out for his better half and …