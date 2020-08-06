Zach Braff Gets AMAZING Tattoo In Honor Of Late Friend Nick Cordero

Zach Braff is memorializing his late friend Nick Cordero with some special ink.

One month after the Broadway star died following a months-long battle with complications due to coronavirus, the Scrubs alum got a sketch of Cordero tattooed on his arm as a way of honoring his deceased friend.

The ink, which was drawn by Los Angeles based tattoo artist Dr. Woo, features an illustration of Cordero dancing in a three-piece suit, not unlike the one he wore when he starred in the musical Bullets Over Broadway with Braff in 2014.

Ch-ch-check out the special skin tribute (below):

The image, which was also shared by Braff on his IG Stories, sparked a flurry of supportive messages from fans, as well as a comment from Cordero’s widow, Amanda Kloots, who wrote underneath the pic:

“Need to come see you for one.”

Speaking of Kloots, the 38-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the one month anniversary of the actor’s death in a touching tribute.

Alongside an adorable selfie of the two of them, the dancer wrote: