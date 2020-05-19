Zac Purton hopes Amazing Star can shine at Happy Valley | Racing News

Happy Valley specialist Amazing Star headlines Zac Purton’s 9 rides at the monitor on Wednesday.

Purton is at present tied with Joao Moreira within the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship and he’s hoping Amazing Star can shine once more within the featured Ho Chung River Handicap as he bids for his fifth win at the monitor this season.

Jimmy Ting’s inmate seemingly thrives across the tight turns at the course and he should shoulder prime weight within the six-furlong warmth.

Purton mentioned: “I think he’s starting to reach his ceiling, but he’s got a liking for Happy Valley and if he can break cleanly to have himself right up there, then hopefully he can continue on with what he’s been doing.”

Amazing Star just isn’t the one horse on a roll within the 12-strong discipline as This Is Class will likely be searching for a four-timer whereas Shining Gem and Larson have been winners final day trip.

Purton additionally groups up with Golden Dash within the Lam Tsuen River Handicap as he appears to recapture his greatest kind following harm points.

The five-year-old most lately suffered a suspensory difficulty in his proper entrance leg, which saved him on the sidelines for 322 days earlier than he returned in April.

“He had a long time off, he’s come back and he’s been racing really well. Hopefully he’s taken a bit of benefit out of his last couple of runs,” Purton mentioned.

“He doesn’t have to improve much more to win, so if he can just take that next little step then the horse has a chance.”

Purton additionally counts Ares and Be Ready amongst his full guide of rides, with title rival Moreira additionally having 9 mounts at the monitor.

Hat-trick seeker Simply Fluke seems to be one in every of his potential highlights within the third division of the Shan Pui River Handicap whereas he will likely be on Shining Ace within the function occasion.