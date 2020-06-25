Zac Brown Fourth of July live stream concert

The Grammy-winning group will likely be kicking off the weekend with a live stream efficiency, “4th With The Family,” on July 3. The proceeds will go to to his non-profit Camp Southern Ground, which helps veterans.

“Not only do we have the opportunity to perform for our fans for the first time in a while, but more importantly, we can raise crucial funds that support the mental health and well-being of our veterans,” Zac Brown mentioned in a press launch. “All men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community.”

The concert, introduced by LiveXLive, will air throughout the group’s social platforms beginning at eight p.m. ET.