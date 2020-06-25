Zac Brown Fourth of July live stream concert

The Grammy-winning group will likely be kicking off the weekend with a live stream efficiency, “4th With The Family,” on July 3. The proceeds will go to to his non-profit Camp Southern Ground, which helps veterans.
“Not only do we have the opportunity to perform for our fans for the first time in a while, but more importantly, we can raise crucial funds that support the mental health and well-being of our veterans,” Zac Brown mentioned in a press launch. “All men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community.”
The concert, introduced by LiveXLive, will air throughout the group’s social platforms beginning at eight p.m. ET.
“This is really strange circumstances because normally under pressure entertainment and music always survives. People want to feel good. They wanna come out and see music and we wanna be able to be there as a beacon to help remind them that everything is going to be OK during hard times, but this has been crippling because people can’t gather together,” he mentioned on the time.
Brown additionally mentioned that he did not suppose the band would resume the tour till 2021.
For now, live streams and drive-in concert events look like the brand new regular for music followers.