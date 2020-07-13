Yves Rausch: German police hunt ‘dangerous Rambo’ in Black Forest

Image copyright

German police backed by helicopters are searching a homeless guy in the Black Forest, who is supposedly equipped with handguns and a weapon.

The manhunt was introduced on Sunday in Oppenau, south-west Germany, about 25 km (16 miles) from the French border.

Media reports state Yves Rausch, 31, using camouflage equipment, deactivated 4 police officers on Sunday after threatening them with a handgun.

Police have actually cautioned the general public and airplane to prevent the location.

The police warning says “Beware!… The wanted man has several guns!” Local motorists have actually been cautioned versus getting hitch-hikers.

Earlier a police spokesperson stated the suspect had actually appeared co-operative on Sunday, after police tracked him down, however then “suddenly he pulled out his pistol and aimed at the officers”.

“They were totally stunned,” he stated, and “they had no chance to react to the dangerous situation.”

The suspect is understood to the police for previous offenses, consisting of prohibited belongings of guns, AFP news company reports.

Some reports have actually nicknamed him “Rambo” after the imaginary, violent Vietnam war veteran who goes on the run from United States police.