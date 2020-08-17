Yunnan Court Curtails Trial of Activist Who Tweeted Support For Hong Kong

Authorities in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan have actually interrupted the trial of an activist who revealed support for in 2015’s demonstration motion in Hong Kong.

Xu Kun, a local of Panlong district in the provincial capital Kunming, was held under criminal detention onAug 30, 2019 on suspicion of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a charge regularly fixed tranquil critics of the judgment Chinese Communist Party.

He was officially apprehended onSept 30 on the exact same charge, and his case passed to the district prosecutor’s workplace onNov 28, court files connecting to his trial revealed.

Xu stood trial behind closed doors at the Panlong District People’s Court on Sunday.

“The trial began at 2.30 p.m. on Aug. 16,” Xu’s partner Li Lanzhen informed RFA onMonday “They wouldn’t allow anyone into the public gallery, and only two family members were allowed to be present.”

“His lawyer said that there was no pretrial meeting, and that the materials relating to the case weren’t made available to them in advance,” she stated, including that the defense lawyer’s demand to call witnesses was rejected by court authorities.

After simply 10 minutes, the judge purchased the trial to adjourn, with another date to be revealed, Li stated.

“Lawyer Li Guisheng called the witnesses, however they didn’t come, …