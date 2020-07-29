Yuban Traditional Medium Roast Ground Coffee (31 oz Canister), Original Version



Yuban Traditional Medium Roast Ground Coffee makes a perfect wake-up beverage to enjoy with breakfast or a great energy booster for later in the day. This Kosher coffee brings you a rich, full flavor without being too bitter or strong. Yuban uses a mix of Robusta and Arabica beans to create its roasted coffee. This signature coffee is perfect for drip coffee makers and pour-over brewers alike, and just one tablespoon per 6 fluid ounces of fresh, cold water makes a terrific cup of coffee each time. The 31 ounce resealable canister of ground coffee maintains the superior quality that Yuban has boasted for more than 100 years.



Yuban traditional medium roast ground Coffee is perfect for those who love a medium acid bite

Full-bodied traditional roast coffee beans with a rich aroma

Made with Robusta and Arabica beans

Compatible with your drip coffee maker, French press or pour-over brewer

Resealable canister of ground coffee makes it easy to preserve flavor

Certified Kosher coffee