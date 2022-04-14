YSU "Yerevan SU-2813" team is in the final stage of the International Programming Olympiad | Morning:

The regional stage of the ICPC International Programming Olympiad – Northern Eurasia – has been summed up at YSU. Three YSU teams registered impressive results, being awarded with second-class diplomas.

Minister of Education and Science Vahram Dumanyan took part in summing up the competition. He expressed satisfaction that the years of hard work paid off.



According to him, this year YSU teams not only competed with the teams of other universities, but also with each other, as both teams had great opportunities to pass to the final. As the Regional Director of Armenia at the ICPC International Team Programming Olympiad in Armenia since 2001, I would like to thank YSU Rector Mr. Hovhannisyan, CodeSignal և and the coaches. Congratulations to all of us. You know that this is a very serious achievement, և our goal is for the Armenian universities to walk with the world’s leading universities. “



YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, in his turn, noted that the result registered by the “Yerevan SU-2813” team is the 10th among all the participants of the Olympiad, the members of the team were awarded bronze medals.

“This achievement is the result of hard and persistent work, for which I would like to thank the Minister of Education and Science, Vahram Dumanyan, the regional director of the competition, who has made a great contribution to the participation of Armenian teams in the competition and their achievements,” he said. Armen Andreasyan, Albert Sahakyan, the students, the people who contributed to this success.

According to Eduard Piliposyan, Engineering Director of CodeSignal, the company actively supports the Olympic movement.

“It was possible for us to achieve high results, we have the best result ever,” he said, adding that the company has prepared special awards for the first five teams.

“Our best team is in the 10th place, winning bronze medals. The list of 10 teams that won a ticket to the final has been published. The YSU team is the 8th in that list. The teams that solved 6 or 7 problems were given a 2nd class diploma, three of our teams. The teams that solved 4-5 problems received a 3rd class diploma, our fourth team, “said Armen Andreasyan, Assistant of YSU Chair of Programming and Information Technologies, assuring that next year one of the university teams will reach the final stage.

Vahagn Altunyan, a member of the Yerevan SU-2813 team, studies at the YSU Faculty of YSU. He happily mentions that his team will participate in the final. “We are in a very combative mood, as such a result was unprecedented among the Armenian teams in the semifinals. We want to repeat our result in the final stage, to set new records. ”

Let us remind you that the final of the competition in 2023 will take place in Egypt.

