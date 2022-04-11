Within the framework of the 23rd RA Student Sports Games, the girls’ table tennis championship took place, in which teams from 8 universities took part.

Elen Bakhchajyan, a third-year student at YSU Faculty of European Languages ​​and Communication, took the first place in the individual competition.



The second place was taken by Marina Galstyan, a student of the State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports of Armenia.

Liana Petrosyan, a student at the Armenian State University of Economics, took the third place.