Within the framework of the 23rd RA Student Sports Games, the girls’ table tennis championship took place, in which teams from 8 universities took part.
Elen Bakhchajyan, a third-year student at YSU Faculty of European Languages and Communication, took the first place in the individual competition.
The second place was taken by Marina Galstyan, a student of the State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports of Armenia.
Liana Petrosyan, a student at the Armenian State University of Economics, took the third place.
