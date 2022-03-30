YSU athletes registered high results at the 23rd Student Games Morning:

YSU boys’ team took the first place in the chess competition.

The 23rd Student Games of the Republic started with chess sports and were held at the Tigran Petrosyan Chess House. A team of 12 universities participated in the boys ‘championship, and 8 teams participated in the girls’ championship. YSU students took the 1st place in the two-day competition.

Erik Harutyunyan and Tigran Sargsyan, students of YSU Faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics, scored 5.5 points each out of 7 in the team event, and Tigran Sargsyan took the third place in the individual fight. The girls’ team took the 4th place in the team fight of the Chess Championship.

After the chess competition, a badminton individual doubles championship was held. Teams from 10 universities participated. Each team consisted of 2 boys and 2 girls. YSU athlete Arman Vardanyan took the 2nd place in the individual championship. YSU athletes took the second place in the boys’ doubles and the girls – the third.

