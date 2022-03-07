The best specialists of the Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi start the “100 years behind the people” program.

The university, which has a century-old history of medicine, is launching a new program, “100 Years Behind the People”, which will run from March 8 to June 18, exactly 100 days.

The university initiative consists of a package of three interrelated events.

Starting from March 12, YSMU leading specialists will provide free consultations every 100 days every Saturday from 11:00 to 14:00 in “Heratsi” N1 և “Muratsan” University Hospital polyclinics և “Mikaelyan” Institute of Surgery.

As a result of the consultations, if necessary, 100 surgeries will be performed with a 50% discount, including the complete package of surgical examinations.

Within 100 days, the university specialists will make a certain number of visits to the regions of Armenia, in coordination with the regional administrations of the RA Ministry of Justice.

On the basis of the consultation, a special referral will be provided by the doctor, which will be the basis for further surgeries with a 50% discount.

The program will be coordinated by YSMU clinical staff.