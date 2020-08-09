Ys IX: Monstrom NOX – Pact Edition – PlayStation 4



Price: $59.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 02:53:09 UTC – Details)



Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

The world within the walls: explore the massive city, Accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the grimwald nox to vanquish the threats to balduq.

Strength of the night: familiar mechanics such as Flash move and Flash guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes, while new additions such as gifts and boost mode further augment your ability to fight.

The gift of extra items awaits you in the Ys ix: Monstrum nox pact Edition! Get a taste of the mysteries and battles ahead with the melodies of the macabre soundtrack Sampler, and Revel in your triumphs with the Monster memoirs mini art booklet.

All these plus a reverse cover sheet are included in the pact Edition. Get your copy and unshackle the treasures within!”