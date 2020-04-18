YouTube’s ‘Talking Kitty Kat’ Viral Video Creator Dead By Suicide At 40

The guy behind the extremely preferred “Talking Kitty Cat” viral video clips on YouTube has actually died.

Steve Cash passed away by suicide on from a self-inflicted gunfire injury according to a social networks message by his spouse, Celia DeCosta Cash The viral video manufacturer and also feline enthusiast was 40 years of ages.

Related: Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking New Message About Kobe

Steve’s fatality occurred on Thursday early morning, as validated by TMZ In her message regarding the event, DeCosta Cash created (listed below):

“I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”

So, so depressing.

Cash was a viral feeling on the video-sharing system, flaunting virtually 2.5 million customers on his animal-loving network. His most preferred video (listed below) was a 2015 episode of his continuous feline illustration funny program, which acquired greater than 17 million sights, as you can see:

His newest video was uploaded at the actual end of 2019.

BTW, the discomfort she’s describing because declaration was Cash’s continuous fight with psychological wellness problems– something he was open regarding with followers every so often. In the past, the YouTuber had actually opened to commenters regarding being bipolar.

Sad, depressing things. Our ideas and also petitions head out to Celia, et cetera of Steve’s family members, good friends, and also liked ones.

SPLIT …