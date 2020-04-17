YouTube’s ‘Talking Kitty Cat’ Star Steve Cash Dead by Suicide

Exclusive

Steve Cash— understood to his numerous followers as the person behind the “Talking Kitty Cat” video clips on YouTube– is dead by suicide … TMZ has actually found out.

The social media sites star passed away Thursday early morning from a self-inflicted gunfire injury. Steve’s partner, Celia DeCosta Cash, created on Facebook, “I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”

Steve was open with his followers regarding his psychological wellness fights. Back in September, somebody responded to among his blog posts stating, “You’ve been so active on social media lately that at first I thought you were hacked.”

Steve responded, “Nah, just bipolar. I’m on a manic up right now. When I go back into depression I’ll vacate everything.”

He began his illustration funny collection (think “Garfield”) on YouTube in November2007 He articulated every episode in which he speaks to his felines as if they were human beings. The brief yet preferred video clips attracted lots of followers … with 2.43 million customers.

In virtually 20 years, Steve acquired greater than 770 MILLION sights and also checking. His most preferred video clip is the “Bad! Bad! Bad!” episode from 4 years ago … with 17 million sights. His last video clip was published on December 30.